Thiago Wouldn’t Walk Into Team – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has admitted that he likes the idea of Bayern Munich’s Thiago moving to Anfield, but does not think the midfielder would be guaranteed to walk into the Premier League champions' team.



Thiago has been linked with a move to Liverpool with speculation that Jurgen Klopp could take him to Merseyside in a £32m deal this summer.













The ex-Barcelona man recently won the Bundesliga and German Cup with Bayern Munich, managing to make a three-minute cameo appearance in the cup final after coming back from an injury he suffered in May.



Reds great Nicol admits that he would like to see Thiago ply his trade at Anfield, but stressed that he feels the Bavarians midfield star would not be able to walk in to the Liverpool first team right after arriving.





Nicol believes having more competition in the team is necessary to make the players compete for places and insisted the Spaniard’s arrival would keep everybody on their toes at the bare minimum.







“I’d like to see him at Liverpool because that would mean he’d just be strengthening the squad and strengthening the competition for places”, Nicol told ESPN FC.



“If they do sign him, I don’t think he walks into the team.





“I don’t think he is in the starting eleven.



“But yes absolutely, the more quality you have and the more competition you have for places.



“At the very least, it keeps everybody on their toes.”



Thiago made 36 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season, registering three goals and two assists from the middle of the park in the process.

