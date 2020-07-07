He Works Hard, Ridiculously Hard – Everton Star Hails Role Model Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton starlet Mason Holgate is of the view that his club’s veteran full-back Leighton Baines is a great example for all up and coming players.



Holgate retuned to Goodison Park at the end of the 2018/19 Premier League season after a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion and has since featured regularly for the Toffees, becoming a key man.













Since Carlo Ancelotti took over the reins at Everton, Holgate has struck up a partnership with Michael Keane in the centre-back position.



The 23-year-old has applauded fellow defender Baines’ commitment to the club and revealed that the full-back's work ethic is evident from his fitness, even at the age of 35.





Holgate also insisted that players like Baines and Seamus Coleman represent everything good about the Merseyside outfit and he cited the seasoned veterans as sources of inspiration for young players such as himself.







“We’ve also got some great experienced players in the squad, like Leighton Baines. I don’t think there are any better examples for a young player coming through”, Holgate told Everton’s official site.



“He works hard, ridiculously hard, and he’s fitter than most people in our team. That’s down to his work-rate. He won’t come in and have an off-day.





“Because he has been at Everton for so long, all the new players gauge what Everton is about through people like him and Seamus Coleman”.



Holgate will be looking to keep things tight at the back for Ancelotti’s side while the Toffees chase a spot in European competition next season.

