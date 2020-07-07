He’s Full Package – Former Premier League Star Salutes Liverpool Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt feels Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones is the full package and is sure the departure of Adam Lallana will mean he plays more going forward.



Jones is rated highly by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the German has so far handed him nine outings with the senior team so far this season, while he is locked down on a contract until 2025.













The midfielder has been tipped to kick on in the coming months under Klopp and former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Thorstvedt is an admirer of Jones and what he has in his locker.



Thorstvedt feels that Jones can be brilliant on the ball and is the good package – and he believes that with Lallana reaching the end of the road at Anfield, the teenager will benefit with increased playing time.





"Jones has just signed a new contract, and he scored a splendid goal against Everton in the FA Cup", Thorstvedt told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.







"He's the full package, a midfielder who is good on the ball, sometimes brilliant, and works hard without it as well.



"Lallana will disappear this summer, and that may make the road ahead a little easier for Jones."

