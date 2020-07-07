Leeds Have Their Weak Points – Stoke City Star Relishing Elland Road Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell has stressed that the Potters can go to Elland Road and get a result if they are able to exploit Leeds United’s weak points.



The Potters travel to Elland Road to play Leeds on Thursday on the back of a 4-0 win over relegation threatened Barnsley at home.













Leeds and Stoke met earlier this season at Elland Road in August in the second round of the EFL Cup, which the Potters won on penalties.



Stoke forward Campbell feels his side can go to Leeds and record a favourable result if they are able to exploit the Peacocks’ weakness in their game.





Campbell stressed the Potters will need to match Leeds’ pressing capabilities, with the youngster going on to add that Stoke have the quality in their squad to beat the Whites on Saturday.







“Elland Road. Playing against Leeds. It’s a massive game. We've just got to go in to it and look forward to it and relish it”, Campbell told Stoke’s official site.



“We've got to match their ability and match their running power and I think we have got all the qualities to do that so it should be a very good game.





“If you look at our games before, they are great. We beat West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns.



“We beat Leeds earlier in the Carabao Cup and beat them there so I think we should be confident going in to that game.



“They are a good team but every team has got their weak points and hopefully we can exploit them.”



Campbell has featured in 28 Championship games for the Potters this season, scoring nine goals and tallying two assists in the process.

