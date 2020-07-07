Slaven Bilic Stresses Wayne Rooney Admiration

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that he is a huge admirer of Wayne Rooney, with his side set to meet Rooney's Derby County on Wednesday evening.



The Baggies are currently second in the Championship behind Leeds United and are due to welcome Rooney’s Derby to the Hawthorns.













Manchester United legend Rooney joined the Rams in January and has made 19 appearances in all competitions for his new club, while scoring six goals.



Bilic has revealed that he admires Rooney’s work ethic and inextinguishable hunger to produce results day in and day out, even in the twilight of the 34-year-old superstar’s stellar career.





The Baggies’ manager is looking forward to adding three points to his team’s title aspirations though and stressed that the Baggies are required to provide special attention to Rooney as he controls the pace of the game for Derby.







“I have always been a huge admirer of Wayne Rooney and since he arrived at Derby their results have been some of the best in the division”, Bilic told West Brom’s official site.



“He is unique. His qualities we all know about.



"What I admire even more almost is that even now, when some players feel tired or don’t want to play three games in a week, Rooney is a player insisting on playing every minute of every game.





“He is playing in a deeper role and not in the decisive areas, you might say, but he controls the tempo of the game for Derby.



"Of course, we have to make plans for him to try to stop that happening.”



West Brom have five games left to play in the Championship and a win at home would temporarily take them two points ahead of leaders Leeds.

