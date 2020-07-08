Florian Kamberi Opposed To Fresh Rangers Loan, Striker Has Clear Preference

Follow @insidefutbol





Florian Kamberi does not want another loan move to Rangers and is looking for a permanent deal to return to Ibrox, according to the Press Association.



Rangers signed Kamberi on loan from Hibernian in January, with Greg Docherty going the other way, but the switch did not include a purchase option and the striker has returned to Easter Road.











The Gers have been linked with wanting Kamberi back and it is claimed that another loan swap, with Kamberi for Docherty, has been put to Hibs.



Kamberi though is not interested in another loan move and is only prepared to return to Rangers on a permanent basis.





The striker is looking to decisively exit Easter Road and has other options, with interest from England, Poland and Switzerland.







Rangers are claimed to be Kamberi's preferred destination, but the Gers would need to come up with a permanent transfer to take him back to Ibrox.



Kamberi won plaudits for his work ethic when he made the move to Rangers, but it is unclear how far the Gers are prepared to go to take him back.





The striker made six appearances for the Gers in the Scottish Premiership before the season was brought to an early end and hit the back of the net once.

