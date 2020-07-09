Lucas Moura On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with strugglers Bournemouth at Dean Court.



The Cherries sit second from bottom of the league and are in dire form, having lost all four of their games since the Premier League restarted.













Tottenham returned to winning ways on Monday by beating Everton 1-0 and Jose Mourinho will be keen for his men to make it back to back wins on the south coast.



Mourinho must make do without Eric Dier, who is starting a four-match ban, while Juan Foyth and Japhet Tanganga are still out. Dele Alli has a hamstring injury.





The Tottenham boss selects Hugo Lloris in goal, while at centre-back he goes with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen; Serge Aurier and Ben Davies are full-backs. In midfield, Mourinho looks to Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko, while Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn support Harry Kane.







There are options on the bench for Mourinho if he needs to shake things up in the game, including Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bournemouth



Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Lamela, Bergwijn, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Sanchez, White, Sessegnon, Skipp, Gedson, Ndombele, Lucas, Son

