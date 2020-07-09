Serie A Heavyweights Make Enquiries About Norwich City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan and Roma have joined the hunt for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey.



The centre-back could be on the move from Norwich if the Canaries drop down to the Championship and a host of sides have already been credited with an interest in him.











It has been suggested that Norwich will look for £50m for Godfrey if they are to let him leave Carrow Road.



He has interest from Germany in the shape of RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund and now, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Roma and AC Milan are keen.





The Serie A giants have started to do their homework on a move for Godfrey by making enquiries through an intermediary with his representatives.







They are looking to establish what would be needed to do a deal to take the 22-year-old to Italy.



Norwich signed Godfrey from York City in 2016 and he has kicked on with his development at Carrow Road.





The defender, who can also operate in a defensive midfield role if needed, has made a total of 29 appearances for Norwich so far this season, picking up three yellow cards and one red card in the process.

