We Talked To Liverpool – AC Milan Revenue Chief On Emulating Reds

AC Milan chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig has revealed the club have held talks with Liverpool as they aim to follow the same model as the Reds.



The Rossoneri have suffered significant decline in recent seasons and have not finished above fifth in Serie A since the 2012/13 campaign.











Fans have grown restless at the club's inability to challenge at the top of Serie A or make an impact at Europe's top table, and they are again set to miss out on Champions League football next season.



The club have though zeroed in on Liverpool as the model to follow and revenue chief Stylsvig revealed they have spoken to the current European champions.





The Rossoneri believe Liverpool are going the right way and Stylsvig insists the Reds went through what is now being experienced at the San Siro.







"We talked to Liverpool because they followed the same path we are going through now", he told the Associated Press.



"Four, five years ago, nobody considered Liverpool and look where they are now.





"They play very attractive football, they are winning, they have a fantastic manager, a fantastic team and now they are working well from a commercial perspective.



"It took some time, but their model seems to work", Stylsvig added.



Liverpool have just secured the Premier League title; AC Milan last won Serie A in the 2010/11 season.

