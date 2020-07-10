Desperate For Steven Gerrard To Bring Success To Rangers, Gers Coach Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youth coach Kevin Thomson has admitted he is desperate for Steven Gerrard to bring success back to Ibrox.



Gerrard has yet to win a trophy as Rangers manager despite now being at the helm since the summer of 2018 and faces a crunch season next term, as he aims to stop Celtic retaining the Scottish Premiership title.













Thomson will be cheering the side on and has hailed Gerrard and the Rangers staff for the way they have made him feel welcome at the club. He is desperate for the current boss and his backroom team to pick up silverware,



"I’m desperate for the current manager and group of staff and players to bring success back", Thomson said in a Twitter Q&A.





"They’ve all been really open and supportive of myself, I’d love to see them and the boys lift a trophy together."







The former midfielder also explained his aims and targets, as he looks to continue to improve and try to make a difference to those players he is developing at Rangers.



"Hopes are to make improvements, only way I’d want to be at the club is if I can feel I can make a difference.





"This club demands the best and I will continue to demand that off my players", he added.



Thomson took a coaching role at Rangers at the beginning of 2019 and also runs the Kevin Thomson Academy, as he bids to push forward his coaching career.

