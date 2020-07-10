Lacking Player Like This Is Why Aston Villa Will Go Down – Former Top Flight Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Garth Crooks has stressed relegation threatened Aston Villa lack a player like Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood in their team to help them fight for survival in the Premier League and feels the Lions’ days in the Premier League are limited.



The Red Devils crushed Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League at Villa Park on Thursday night, damaging the survival hopes of Dean Smith's men.













The loss means Aston Villa are now four points behind 17th placed Watford with just four games left to play in the season.



Ex-Red Devils forward Crooks feels the referee’s incompetence cost the Lions a chance to get back in the game after he awarded Manchester United a penalty in the 27th minute to open the scoring.





Crooks believes Aston Villa lack a presence like Red Devils’ Greenwood in their team with the 62-year old claiming it will be the cause of the hosts’ failure and will result in them dropping down to the Championship.







“Once Greenwood put United 2-0 up, they never got out of third gear. They didn't need to”, Crooks wrote in his BBC column.



“However, when you're at the foot of the table and fighting for your life you really can't afford the big decisions to go against you.





“Had Jonathan Moss not awarded United a bogus penalty; Villa might have made something of the fixture.



“But the reality is Villa lack a Mason Greenwood and that's why their days in the Premier League are numbered.”



Aston Villa face Crystal Palace next on Sunday while Manchester United play host to Southampton on Monday.

