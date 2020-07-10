XRegister
10/07/2020 - 13:10 BST

Let’s Go – Leeds United Star Relishing Remaining Games

 




Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has stressed his side need to take pleasure in the games coming thick and fast as the Whites look to seal the deal and win promotion to the Premier League.

The Peacocks have four games remaining in their season as they sit top of the Championship table and on course for the promised land.  


 



Marcelo Bielsa’s side beat Stoke City 5-0 on Thursday and now travel to Swansea City for their next game at Liberty Stadium.

Leeds skipper Cooper admits the Whites need to enjoy the rest of the games that have been lined up to be finished by the end of the month.
 


Cooper praised his team for their positive result against the Potters and the 28-year old is hoping for more of the same when they take on the Swans away from home.



“Yes, you have got to relish it [the fixtures]. We are a professional team”, Cooper said on LUTV.

"We worry about ourselves, that has been the message for the last few weeks – just worry about us.
 


“We fought to a man today, came out, worked hard, played to an intensity and got the result we want, and we are delighted.

“It would be lovely [to have the same result on Sunday]. Let's go.”

Leeds are on course to win the Championship but face stiff competition from West Brom, who are only one point short of the Peacocks.
 