You Have To Look Forward To Leeds United Visit – Swansea City Boss

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has told his side they should relish the chance to pit their wits against Championship leaders Leeds United this weekend.



The Swans are on the lookout for points to sneak into the top six and challenge for promotion at the end of the season.













They have won their previous two league matches, against Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City, respectively, and are now looking to extend that run come Sunday.



Swansea face a tough challenge at the Liberty Stadium in the shape of Leeds however, but it is one that Cooper believes his team should relish and enjoy taking on.





"They are top of the league, they have a clear way of playing and good players", the Swans boss told his club's official site.







“But you have to look forward to this.



“In the end, if you want to achieve these are the games you have to be able to play well in and win.





“That’s how we view it, we are not looking at it negatively because we are playing top of the league.



“We are looking at it and thinking ‘what a challenge, what a great game to look forward to’. Let’s go for it.”



Cooper led Swansea to a shock 1-0 win at Leeds earlier this season, while the Whites have lost twice and drawn one of their previous three visits to the Liberty Stadium.



Bielsa's side will still start as overwhelming favourites on Sunday however.

