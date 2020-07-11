Club President Confirms Celtic Offer For Star, Predicts Interesting Few Days

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolfsberger AC president Dietmar Riegler has revealed that an offer has come in from Celtic for prolific striker Shon Weissman and is expecting the transfer scramble to pick up pace.



The Israeli international has turned heads with his performances in Austrian football for Wolfsberger, hitting the ground running at the Lavanttal-Arena.











He has scored an astonishing 37 goals in 40 games for Wolfsberger and has been linked with a host of clubs as a result, including Scottish champions Celtic.



Former Israel star Ronny Rosenthal told Inside Futbol that Celtic would be a good fit for Weissman and now Wolfsberger's president has confirmed that offers from Scotland and Russia have come in.





Riegler admits that Weissman is leaning towards Germany or England as a destination, but no bids have yet come in from those countries and he is expecting an interesting few days.







The president told the Kleine Zeitung: "As is known, he is drawn towards Germany or England.



"But we have not yet had any enquiries from there.





"Offers have come, amongst others from Russia and Scotland, from Celtic Glasgow.



"With the corona crisis, this year everything is different.



"The season has come to an end in Germany. The clubs know where they will be playing next season.



"I think the next few days will be surely be interesting for Shon."



Weissman only has a further 12 months to run on his contract at Wolfsberger, having joined the club in the summer of 2019 on a two-year deal.

