XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

11/07/2020 - 12:52 BST

CSKA Sofia Still Waiting For Acceptable Bid For Rangers Target

 




CSKA Sofia have yet to receive an acceptable offer for Rangers target Kristiyan Malinov, but the midfielder could be on the move this summer. 

Steven Gerrard is looking to bolster his Rangers squad ahead of a crunch season, with Rangers trying to stop Celtic from retaining the Scottish Premiership title.

 



The Gers have been linked with Bulgarian midfielder Malinov, but according to Bulgarian outlet Blitz.bg, CSKA Sofia have not yet had any offers which satisfy them.

However, Malinov could be on the move as it is claimed CSKA Sofia could look to bring in as many as eight new players this summer.
 


It remains to be seen if Rangers will put forward a proposal which CSKA Sofia find acceptable.



They snapped up the 26-year-old from fellow Bulgarian club Litex Lovech in the summer of 2016.

He has now made over 100 appearances for CSKA Sofia, scoring six goals, and has been capped by Bulgaria at international level on 13 occasions.
 


Malinov has another two years left to run on his contract at CSKA Sofia.
 