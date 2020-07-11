CSKA Sofia Still Waiting For Acceptable Bid For Rangers Target

Follow @insidefutbol





CSKA Sofia have yet to receive an acceptable offer for Rangers target Kristiyan Malinov, but the midfielder could be on the move this summer.



Steven Gerrard is looking to bolster his Rangers squad ahead of a crunch season, with Rangers trying to stop Celtic from retaining the Scottish Premiership title.











The Gers have been linked with Bulgarian midfielder Malinov, but according to Bulgarian outlet Blitz.bg, CSKA Sofia have not yet had any offers which satisfy them.



However, Malinov could be on the move as it is claimed CSKA Sofia could look to bring in as many as eight new players this summer.





It remains to be seen if Rangers will put forward a proposal which CSKA Sofia find acceptable.







They snapped up the 26-year-old from fellow Bulgarian club Litex Lovech in the summer of 2016.



He has now made over 100 appearances for CSKA Sofia, scoring six goals, and has been capped by Bulgaria at international level on 13 occasions.





Malinov has another two years left to run on his contract at CSKA Sofia.

