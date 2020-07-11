This Is Worst Thing Liverpool Could Do Feels Former Premier League Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley feels Liverpool not making any signings in the upcoming transfer window would be the worst thing the club could do heading into next season.



Liverpool have been linked with a host of potential signings, but the Premier League and European champions look set for a quiet summer.













Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wanted Timo Werner, but the German has joined Chelsea, while moves for Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Alcantara have been played down.



Former Chelsea midfielder Burley believes it is essential for Liverpool to add fresh legs to their squad during the next transfer window as he feels it is will keep their existing players on their toes.





Burley is of the view that it is crucial to Liverpool’s success that they back their manager Klopp with the necessary funds in the upcoming window, with the 48-year old adding the worst thing the Reds could do is opt not to invest and strengthen the squad.







“We know they missed out on Timo Werner for what we think was financial reasons because of the pandemic and the re-routing of the budget”, Burley explained on ESPN FC.



“But I think it is hugely important for Liverpool that Klopp does go out when the window opens and refreshes this squad because the worst thing that they can do is just keep with what they have got.





“What they have got is great, but I always think it is important that when you are on the top of your game, you go out and you freshen up, you keep people on their toes.



“And I think it is imperative that Liverpool do that this summer, to come out strong and refreshed again next year and the players know that they are going to have be on their toes to have game time.”



Liverpool used the proceeds from selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona to snap up Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, and it remains to be seen if Klopp will have to sell to buy this summer if he wants to splash the cash.

