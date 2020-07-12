XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

12/07/2020 - 15:32 BST

Erik Lamela On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain rivals Arsenal in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.  

Jose Mourinho's side are looking to keep their hopes of European football alive, and deal Arsenal's a blow, by picking up all three points on home turf in the Premier League encounter. 
 

 



The earlier league meeting between the two teams this season resulted in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, but both sides are now under new management.

Jose Mourinho picks Hugo Lloris in goal for the visit of Arsenal, while at full-back he slots in Serge Aurier at right-back and Ben Davies at left-back.
 


The Tottenham boss trusts in a centre-back pairing between Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld, while Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko slot into midfield. Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son will look to support talisman Harry Kane, who leads the attack.



There are options on the bench for Mourinho if he needs to shake things up in the game, including Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Sessegnon, Skipp, Gedson, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Lamela
 