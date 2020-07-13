Leeds United and QPR Signal Interest, Other Club Hold Preliminary Talks, Player Now Free Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United and QPR are in the mix for midfielder Patrick Erras, who is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Nurnberg.



Erras has just helped Nurnberg stay in the German second tier, with the club winning a promotion/relegation playoff tie against Ingolstadt.











The six foot, five inch midfielder is now out of contract at Nurnberg and despite the club being interested in keeping him, appears to be edging towards pastures new.



Werder Bremen have held preliminary talks with Erras, while Leeds and QPR have signalled their interest, according to German daily Bild.





Nurnberg have not ruled out keeping Erras, but his representatives insist there have been no talks with the club, despite claims from Der Club that they are under way.







Erras has impressed in midfield and Nurnberg and has been compared with former midfielder Frank Baumann.



Now without a contract, he can move on as a free agent and is an attractive proposition for several sides.





Erras made 23 appearances across all competitions for Nurnberg this season, scoring three goals and being booked on five occasions.

