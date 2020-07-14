Arsenal and Everton Amongst Five Clubs With Offers In For Player, 66% Chance Italy Destination

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Everton are amongst five clubs to have put offers to Lille defender Gabriel, but the Brazilian is rated as 66 per cent likely to join Napoli at present.



The 22-year-old centre-back is expected to leave Lille in the coming months and a move to the Premier League has long been mooted.













Earlier this year he seemed destined for a move to Everton this summer, but no deal has been concluded yet and his future has been hanging in the balance.



The Brazilian is also on Arsenal's radar, but it is Napoli who have been leading the push to capture his signature in recent weeks.





Gabriel does have offers from Arsenal and Everton, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, but it is claimed that there is a 66 per cent chance he will head to Italy with Napoli.







He has five offers, but a switch to Napoli is a tempting prospect.



Napoli are looking to wrap up a deal to take his Lille team-mate Victor Osimhen to the San Paolo this summer.





And moving to Napoli would allow Gabriel to develop in new his surroundings with his friend.



The transfer fee for his departure is expected to vary between €22m and €25m.

