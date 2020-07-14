My Style Is Like Nicolas Pepe – Lille New Boy Keen To Meet Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Isaac Lihadji has insisted that he is ready to handle the pressure of being compared with Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe at Lille.



Lille signed the 18-year-old winger from Marseille this summer for a fee of around €25m and there are already big expectations from him.













The teenager has taken up the number 19 shirt that Pepe left vacant when he joined Arsenal in a big-money move last year and there is already talk of Lihadji being the successor to the former winger.



The 18-year-old is aware of the importance of the number 19 shirt and stressed that his game is similar to Pepe; he is prepared to take on the challenge of emulating his success at Lille.





Lihadji conceded that there will be pressure, but stressed that he is prepared to prove that he is up for it.







The teenage winger told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I knew that Nicolas Pepe had the number 19 here.



“I chose this number to send a wink to him and to the supporters. I will try to do as well as he did, my style is like his.





“I am fast, explosive, I love to dribble. I always want to attack, dare and move forward.”



“Yes I know [it is a huge responsibility].



“I want to show that I am up for it. The pressure doesn’t scare me.”



Lihadji has been identified as one of the brightest young talents within French football and has represented France in youth international football.

