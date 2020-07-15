XRegister
Inside Futbol

15/07/2020 - 10:45 BST

Anderlecht Opt Against Looking For Fresh Loan of Manchester City Man

 




Anderlecht are not interested in extending Philippe Sandler's loan from Manchester City this summer.

Manchester City loaned out the defender to Anderlecht last summer, but the Dutchman only featured eleven times for the Belgian giants in the 2019/20 season.  


 



He has been out of action since October due to a knee injury and Anderlecht have taken a decision on the defender’s future.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht will not speak to Manchester City about keeping hold of Sandler, with the player due to head back to the Etihad Stadium.
 


The Belgian outfit are prepared to see him return to Manchester City as they turn the page on Sandler's loan.



Anderlecht want to prune their squad ahead of next season and for the moment, they have too many defenders on the books.

Sandler will be returning to Manchester City and will train with his parent club once he recovers from a knee injury.
 


It remains to be seen what plans Guardiola has for a player who is now 23 years old.

Sandler has made just two senior appearances for Manchester City.
 