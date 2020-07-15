XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

15/07/2020 - 14:51 BST

Bayern Munich Board Speculating About Manchester United Wanting Liverpool Target Thiago Alcantara

 




The Bayern Munich executive board are speculating about Manchester United being keen on Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago has a year left on his current deal and after refusing to sign a new contract, the Spaniard is set to leave Bayern Munch this summer.  


 



The German champions want to sell him in the coming months as they do not want to let him walk away on a free transfer at the end of next season.

A move to England has been mooted, with Liverpool interested, but it has been claimed that Manchester United are also in the race for the 29-year-old midfielder.
 


According to German magazine Sport Bild, there is talk of Manchester United's interest in Thiago in the boardroom at the Allianz Arena.



Manchester United are expected to spend this summer and bringing in more creative options in the middle of the park is something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tipped to do.

Thiago was close to joining Manchester United in 2013 before then manager David Moyes blocked the deal and he went to the German champions.
 


Liverpool have refused to match Bayern Munich’s €40m asking price and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United would prepared to pay such a figure if their interest in Thiago is real.
 