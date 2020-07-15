Bayern Munich Board Speculating About Manchester United Wanting Liverpool Target Thiago Alcantara

Follow @insidefutbol





The Bayern Munich executive board are speculating about Manchester United being keen on Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara.



Thiago has a year left on his current deal and after refusing to sign a new contract, the Spaniard is set to leave Bayern Munch this summer.













The German champions want to sell him in the coming months as they do not want to let him walk away on a free transfer at the end of next season.



A move to England has been mooted, with Liverpool interested, but it has been claimed that Manchester United are also in the race for the 29-year-old midfielder.





According to German magazine Sport Bild, there is talk of Manchester United's interest in Thiago in the boardroom at the Allianz Arena.







Manchester United are expected to spend this summer and bringing in more creative options in the middle of the park is something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is tipped to do.



Thiago was close to joining Manchester United in 2013 before then manager David Moyes blocked the deal and he went to the German champions.





Liverpool have refused to match Bayern Munich’s €40m asking price and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United would prepared to pay such a figure if their interest in Thiago is real.

