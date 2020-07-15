Fulham Are Quality Side – Sheffield Wednesday Star Steeled For Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday skipper Tom Lees has dubbed Fulham a quality side and admits he expects a tough task for the Owls against the Cottagers on Saturday.



The Owls’ skipper did not feature in his side’s first five games after the resumption of the Championship, owing to a hamstring injury.













Lees’ return to action coincided with back-to-back clean sheets against Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town for Garry Monk’s outfit.



Sheffield Wednesday are next set to make a trip to promotion-chasing Fulham on Saturday and the 29-year-old has admitted that he expects a tough challenge from the Cottagers.





Lees, like all in the Sheffield Wednesday camp, is striving for consistency and admits that he expects Fulham to come out with guns blazing.







The centre-back also added that if push comes to shove, his team’s primary concern will be to not lose the game against what he rates as a quality side.



"It'll be really tough”, Lees was quoted as saying by Examiner Live.





"They're a quality side who keep the ball well.



"They can turn it on when they want to show up. They won't be taking their foot off the gas.



"But we've shown over these five or six games what we can do.



"Then we go on a bit of a run where we're totally unrecognisable to those games.



"So it's about getting that consistency.



"If it's not as fluid as it was at QPR, then we need to make sure we don't lose the game."



Sheffield Wednesday are 15th in the Championship table with a tally of 56 points, with Monk's men looking to end the campaign with a flourish.

