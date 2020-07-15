XRegister
15/07/2020 - 11:27 BST

Hertha Berlin Keen On Liverpool Linked Weston McKennie, Could Fit Player’s Plans

 




Hertha Berlin are hoping to prise Liverpool target Weston McKennie away from Bundesliga side Schalke and the player's career plan could help their case.

McKennie has been a key figure for Schalke this season, making 28 appearances in the Bundesliga as his side finished the campaign in 12th.  


 



The United States international is now being linked with a move away from Schalke, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool claimed to be keen.

However, Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin could offer McKennie an option to stay in Germany and, according to the Berliner Kurier, they could be well placed.
 


It is claimed that McKennie wants to take a strategic approach to his career, progressing step by step.



As such, a switch to Hertha Berlin could fit the bill for McKennie.

Schalke are suffering from heavy debts and it has been suggested would not be able to reject an offer of €25m for the midfielder.
 


Hertha Berlin are expected to be in a position to splash the cash this summer thanks to investment from Lars Windhorst, just as other sides are tightening their belts.
 