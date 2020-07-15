Leeds United Join Everton In Admiration of Bosnian Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are interested in Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Amer Gojak, who has also been watched by Everton.



The Yorkshire giants are four points away from securing promotion to the Premier League and have already put in place the plans for the next transfer window, which opens on 27th July.













Leeds are aware that they need to strengthen their squad to survive and thrive in the Premier League, if they are promoted, and have been compiling a shortlist of targets.



And according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Yorkshire giants are interested in signing 23-year-old Gojak from Dinamo Zagreb this summer.





An attacking midfielder by trade, Gojak has been a key part of the Dinamo Zagreb squad and has four goals and five assists to his credit in 2019/20 campaign.







His performances this season have attracted the attention of several clubs in Europe and he could be on his way out of Croatia this summer.



Leeds are now in the mix, but are likely to face competition for his signature from another Premier League club in the shape of Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.





The Toffees recently had the Bosnia international watched by their scouts and are considering making a move for him.



Gojak, who has two years left on his contract with Dinamo Zagreb, has earned ten caps for Bosnia, scoring four goals in the process.

