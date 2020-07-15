Premier League Is Option For Leeds United Linked Free Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





A move to the Premier League is an option for free agent midfielder Patrick Erras, who has been linked with Leeds United.



Erras has just helped 1.FC Nurnberg to survive in the German second tier, but his contract expired on Monday and he is now a free agent.











Nurnberg have claimed talks on a fresh deal are under way, something Erras' agent has denied, and Werder Bremen have already held preliminary discussions to sign him.



However, despite Werder Bremen now moving into pole position, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the Premier League is an option for Erras.





It is unclear if Erras' advisors consider Leeds to be a Premier League side, with the Whites having signalled their interest in the midfielder and being just four points off a return to the top flight.







He made 23 appearances across all competitions for Nurnberg this season, scoring three goals.



Erras came through the youth ranks at Der Club, but they now face the real prospect of seeing him head elsewhere to play his football next season.





The 25-year-old is also able to operate as a centre-back, in addition to a defensive midfield role.

