Chelsea Target Kai Havertz Takes Key Decision

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has decided that he will leave the BayArena this summer and Chelsea are in pole position to sign him.



Havertz has been weighing up his options ahead of the opening of the next transfer window and a host of clubs are keen on his services.













Bayern Munich are admirers of Havertz, but they do not want to spend big funds to sign him this year and want to wait until the end of next season.



However, according to German magazine Kicker, Havertz has decided that he does not want to wait and wants to leave this summer.





It is claimed that Chelsea are in pole position to sign him, but Leverkusen will not offer discounts on his €100m asking price.







The attacking midfielder is clear about what he wants and could welcome a move to Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea have been in touch with his representatives and are prepared to spend big to take him to England.





The German club do not want to sell any of their players before the end of their Europa League campaign, but Chelsea have until 5th October to sign him.





