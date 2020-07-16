Inter Tipped To Fail With First Offer For Alexis Sanchez

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are likely to reject the first offer they receive from Inter for Alexis Sanchez this summer.



Sanchez has turned his season around at Inter since the restart and Antonio Conte wants to hold onto the player beyond the end of his current loan deal.













Manchester United are happy to let him go this summer and get his wages off their balance sheet, as they plan to strengthen their squad in the coming months.



Inter are working on a number of formulas for Sanchez and their first offer is to extend his loan from Manchester United.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League giants are likely to knock back the offer as they want a permanent solution for Sanchez.







Manchester United want a fee in the region of €20m from Sanchez’s departure and Inter would have to fork out good money to get their hands on the player on a permanent deal.



Inter will also have to negotiate a contract with the Chilean and are plotting to spread his considerable salary over the period of the deal.

