16/07/2020 - 13:21 BST

Manchester City Open Talks With La Liga Club, Carrying On From Agent Meeting

 




Manchester City have opened talks with Valencia for the signature of winger Ferran Torres with a view to signing him this summer.

Torres has so far resisted offers of a new deal from Valencia and the club are now resigned to losing the winger ahead of next season.  


 



With a year left on his contract, the 20-year-old is prepared to move on from Valencia and has been on the radar of clubs such as Juventus and Manchester United.

But Manchester City have the edge in the race and are said to have agreed on the details of a contract with the player and his representatives earlier this week.
 


According to Valencia-based daily Super Deporte, the Premier League outfit have also been in contact with Valencia and have opened talks over signing Torres this summer.



Valencia have made it clear that they will not entertain any offers of swap deals and want hard cash in exchange for the winger.

Despite his contractual situation, Valencia believe they can command good money for Torres and are believed to be holding out for a fee of around €50m.
 


Following Leroy Sane’s departure, Pep Guardiola wants a winger for his squad and the 20-year-old Spaniard has emerged as the top target.
 