Manchester United Reach Agreement With Real Madrid Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have reached an agreement for the signature of Real Madrid’s 17-year-old full-back Alvaro Fernandez.



The youngster’s youth contract expired at the end of June and Real Madrid wanted to keep him at the club, but he refused to sign a new deal.













Manchester United have been in touch with his camp for several months and were working behind the scenes to convince him to move to England this summer.



According to Spanish daily AS, an agreement has been reached between Manchester United and the player and he will be moving to the Premier League giants.





Fernandez was happy with the vision Manchester United laid out for him and he will be linking up with the club’s Under-18 side for the time being.







But the youngster has been promised that he will get opportunities in the first time if and when a slot opens up in the squad.



Real Madrid were keen to hold on to him but the player has opted for a fresh challenge at Manchester United.





The Spanish giants beat off competition from Barcelona to secure his signature from Deportivo La Coruna’s academy three years ago.

