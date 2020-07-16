Rangers and West Ham Set To Miss Out On Dion McGhee

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers and West Ham United could be set to miss out on Dion McGhee as he is closing in on a move to Portugal, with Benfica and FC Porto vying for his signature, according to the Daily Mail.



McGhee spent 13 years in the Manchester United academy and was regular in their Under-23 set-up before he was released by the club earlier in the summer.













Since leaving Old Trafford, the 19-year-old midfielder has had a number of clubs wanting his signature and he has been weighing up his options over the last few weeks.



He has been linked with David Moyes' West Ham, while Steven Gerrard's Rangers have also been credited with wanting to sign him.





But it has been claimed that he is set to move away from England and to Portugal, with Benfica and Porto wanting to sign the talented youngster.







Two of Portugal’s biggest clubs are now going head-to-head for his signature and he is tipped to move to the Iberian country soon.



McGhee has also been attracting interest from Spain and Italy, but it seems the player has taken the call to move to Portugal.





The midfielder was part of the same FA Youth Cup team at Manchester United as Red Devils talent Mason Greenwood.

