They Have To Find Their Own Feet – Rangers Star On Young Talents

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has admitted he and senior members of the squad are always ready to help the youngsters as much as possible, but has stressed making progress is ultimately in their own hands.



The Gers have already made some moves in the transfer market ahead of the start of next season with young talents such as Calvin Bassey and Ianis Hagi having signed for the Glasgow-based club.













Rangers let a number of their squad players leave at the end of the 2019/20 season, opting not to extend their contracts as they look to build a young squad for the present and the future.



The 27-year old English centre-back claimed as much as the seniors in the team help the youngsters to develop their game, eventually their fate is in their hands to make it in the first-team.





Goldson believes the youngsters need to be let loose and admitted they should not have to deal with so much pressure at such a young age, with the ex-Shrewsbury Town player insisting the most important thing for a player at such a young age is to enjoy training and perform their best when handed the opportunity.







“You just try and help them and help them develop, don’t want to try and put too much pressure on them, they are their own player and their own person”, Goldson told Rangers TV.



“They’ll have to find their own feet in their own careers, but at the same time if there’s anything I can help with or any other boys can help them with then we are always there for them.





“At the same time, you don’t want to put too much pressure on them and you just want to let them enjoy training and work and perform the best they can.”



Goldson started and completed the 90 minutes in every single league and European game for the Gers this season, scoring four goals and picking up seven yellow cards in the process.

