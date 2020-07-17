Can’t Believe It’s Same Guy – Steve Nicol Stunned By Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has lavished praise on Anthony Martial and is pleased to see that the Manchester United striker is finally playing as a proper centre-forward.



Martial scored the 22nd goal of his season on Thursday in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.













The Frenchman has played as the number 9 for Manchester United this season and it has led to his most prolific goalscoring campaign, with a number of games still left, including the Europa League next month.



Martial’s form has come in handy for Manchester United in their race to finish in the top four and Nicol admits that he has been surprised by the development he has seen in the attacker.





He is delighted to see Martial play as a proper centre-forward and doing everything needed to play in that position for a club of Manchester United’s size.







Nicol said on ESPN FC: “Anthony Martial – I can’t believe it is the same guy I have been watching for the last four or five years.



“He actually plays like a centre-forward now. I had him as a one-trick pony who collects the ball out wide, dink inside and put it in the back of the net.





“This guy is holding the ball up, this guy is connecting play and what a turn of pace he has got from somewhere.



“Martial for me is absolutely dynamite right now.”



It remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opts to start Martial in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday or looks to keep him fresh for the league game against West Ham next week.

