Manchester City Could Flex Financial Muscles To Land Inter Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are prepared to make a big effort to secure the services of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



The striker’s future at Inter has been under the scanner for several months due to interest from Barcelona, who are keen to take the Argentine to the Nou Camp.













Martinez is keen to play alongside his compatriot Lionel Messi, however the Catalan giants have yet to reach an agreement with Inter and the player's destination remains unclear.



Manchester City have identified the Argentine as the long term replacement for Sergio Aguero and it has been claimed that they are ready to flex their financial muscles to a deal.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Pep Guardiola’s side are prepared to table a bid in the region of €100m for the Inter hitman this summer.







The money is still short of Martinez’s €111m release clause but it is more than has been offered to Inter for him this summer.



Manchester City could also consider offering left-back Angelino or striker Gabriel Jesus as part of the deal.





The Premier League giants are also not expected to face any trouble in matching Martinez’s €10m per year salary demands.

