Must Do This – Ralph Hasenhuttl Comments On Everton and Spurs Bids For Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has indicated that Everton and Tottenham Hotspur will have to improve upon their bids to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.



Hojbjerg wants to leave Southampton this season and wants to play on a bigger stage, with Everton and Tottenham vying for his signature.













Tottenham are interested in signing him in a swap deal involving Kyle Walker-Peters and Everton have also tabled a bid worth up to £25m for the Danish midfielder.



While Everton’s bid is more than Tottenham have tabled, it still falls short of Southampton’s £35m valuation of the 24-year-old midfielder.





The Saints are prepared to sell but Hasenhuttl has made it clear that they will sell on their terms and wants suitors to come up with better offers that will suit the club.







Asked about bids from Everton and Tottenham, the Southampton boss said in a press conference: “If somebody else wants to get him, then they must make a good offer.



“We have to find a win-win situation and then everybody is happy.





“As long as we don’t have this, he's our player and he'll stay."



While Everton are pushing to land him, Hojbjerg would prefer a move to Tottenham over Goodison Park.

