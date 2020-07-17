Tottenham Set To Capture Young Prospect Within 48 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are expected to complete the signing of youngster Alfie Devine from Wigan Atheltic, according to the Daily Mail.



The Lactics went into administration earlier this summer and are set to face a 12-point deduction, along with the loss of promising players.













A number of players are starting to be linked with other clubs and the Latics are poised to lose Devine to a Premier League side.



The 15-year-old has impressed Tottenham and they have been in talks with Wigan in an attempt to agree a deal.





Now Spurs are expected to land Devine within the next 48 hours, as they wrap up a deal for his signature and add him to their youth ranks.







Devine, 15, operates as a midfielder for Wigan’s youth set-up, is highly regarded and is tipped as a bright prospect.



The talent has made three appearances in the FA Youth Cup against the Under-18 sides of Tottenham, Manchester United and Birmingham.





Devine will join the youth academy at Tottenham once he completes his move and will hoping to push up the ranks to the first-team in the future.

