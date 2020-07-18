I’m Ready – Celtic Star Keen For More Opportunities

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic hitman Patryk Klimala has insisted that he feels ready to play more frequently after scoring his first goal for the Hoops in a friendly against Nice on Thursday.



Neil Lennon’s men, along with fellow Scottish side Rangers, are in the midst of their pre-season preparations in France and are taking part in a friendly tournament containing Lyon and Nice.













21-year-old Klimala arrived at Celtic Park for around £3.5m in the January transfer window, but had limited time to impress before the season was brought to an early close.



The Pole equalised for the Hoops in a 1-1 draw against Nice, as he pressured French shot-stopper Teddy Boulhendi into an embarrassing blunder.





Klimala has only clocked 101 minutes of competitive football for Celtic since joining the club in January and has been patiently waiting in the wings.







After scoring his first goal for the Hoops, the centre forward has stated that he feels ready to take on the mantle of contributing to the Celtic forward line and is hoping that the tenacity he showed in the game against Nice could convince Lennon to give him more game time.



“I’ve waited for my chance, six months. I maybe wasn’t ready in the past, but now I am ready”, Klimala told Celtic’s official site.





“Against Nice, I got the chance to score and I took it. Hopefully our manager and my team-mates can be proud of that.



“In terms of tactics, I understand everything at Celtic.



“In the beginning it was hard but now I feel comfortable. I’m happy, that’s it. This is the start and hopefully there is more to come!”



The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is scheduled to start on 1st August and Celtic will host Hamilton Academical on the following day.

