Tottenham Confident of Breakthrough In Contract Talks With 21-Year-Old

Tottenham Hotspur are confident that they will be able to agree on a new long term contract with Japhet Tanganga despite stalled negotiations, according to The Athletic.



The 21-year-old defender has broken into the first team this season and has made eleven senior appearances for the club.













Jose Mourinho is a fan of the young defender and Tottenham are keen to tie him down to a new long term contract as soon as possible.



Spurs have offered to increase his current £1,000 a week to £15,000 a week, but the negotiations have stalled and only an extension until 2021 has been agreed.





The player and his representatives believe that after proving himself in the Premier League and the Champions League, the defender deserves a bigger increase.







Tottenham are mindful about not paying too much to the young player but they remain confident that a new deal will be agreed soon.



Both sides are keen to reach a compromise and negotiations are expected to take off towards an agreement in the near future.





Tanganga has clubs in England, Germany and Italy sniffing around him due to his contract situation, but the player wants to continue at Tottenham with the club also keen to hold on to him.





