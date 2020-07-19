Leeds United Admirers of 19-Year-Old Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are interested in Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci, as they plot to strengthen their squad over the course of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The Whites have found left-back to be a problem position in recent seasons and played winger Stuart Dallas in the role for the majority of the current campaign.











Despite having Barry Douglas on the books, Leeds are expected to move to sign another left-back ahead of the start of the next Premier League season in September.



And the Whites are admirers of Liverpool's Larouci.





The 19-year-old faces a battle for game time at Anfield, but made his first team debut for Liverpool earlier this year, against Everton in the FA Cup.







Highly rated and with a quick turn of pace, Larouci was snapped up by Liverpool from French side Le Havre towards the end of 2017.



He has featured heavily for Liverpool in the UEFA Youth League and has enjoyed Premier League 2 action with the Reds Under-23s.





It remains to be seen if Leeds make a move to try to add Larouci to the ranks at Elland Road in the coming months, with the transfer window to remain open until 5th October.

