Rennes President Comments On Interest In West Ham Linked Serhou Guirassy

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck has insisted that Amiens will need to lower their asking price for his club to sign West Ham and Crystal Palace target Serhou Guirassy this summer.



The 24-year-old scored nine times in Ligue 1 this season and several clubs are interested in securing his services ahead of the start of the new season.













A move to England has been mooted, with Crystal Palace and West Ham credited with an interest in the French striker in the next transfer window.



Rennes are also keen and have failed with a €12m bid for him, but Holveck has revealed that Amiens will need to consider dropping their financial demands for his club to return with a new offer.





Amiens have slapped a €20m asking price on Guirassy and the Rennes president indicated that at that price the striker is beyond his club’s means.







Holveck told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about interest in Guirassy: “Yes, it is more complicated than that because Amiens remain on their position, so we are looking at alternative solutions.



“For the moment, it is complicated and depending on what Amiens ask for and whether it is within our means.





“[We have not returned with another offer after the €12m bid in June] because Amiens have not budged from their demand of [€20m].



“But that is their position.”



Amiens will be hopeful that given interest from several clubs in Guirassy they can achieve their financial demands if a sale is to happen.

