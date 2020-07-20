Mohamed Elyounoussi Can Follow Mohamed Salah Path, Former Coach Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Mohamed Elyounoussi’s former coach Brian Deane has insisted that the Celtic forward could rebuild his career like Mohamed Salah did at Roma before moving to Liverpool.



The winger joined Celtic from Southampton last summer on loan and the player rejected a move to Spain to return to the Scottish champions this month on another loan deal.













Celtic are looking for him to make an impact and big things are expected from the Norwegian next season as the Bhoys look to win an unprecedented tenth league title in a row.



Elyounoussi struggled during his only season in English football at Southampton and headed north of the border last summer in an attempt to get back on track.





Deane, who coached the player at Sarpsborg, believes he could follow the same career path as Salah, who struggled at Chelsea but rebuilt himself in Italy before joining Liverpool.







He believes the Celtic star can do something similar and his career could again take off in the next year.



“You only have to look at someone like Mo Salah [at Basel two years before Elyounoussi]”, Deane told The Athletic.





“He was a similar player but a left-footer on the right, and it didn’t work out at Chelsea. But he went to Roma and came back and look at the impression he made.



“I think Moi can do something similar.



“Hopefully this is the season where he really turns into a man and becomes that great player.



“You could say he was still young before. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet.”



Elyounoussi managed just seven goals in 20 games for Celtic over the course of last season, as he helped the Bhoys to retain the Scottish Premiership title.

