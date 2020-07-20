Not Done Yet – Harry Kane Keen For Spurs To Win Last Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane believes that Spurs losing their final league match of the current season and missing out on a European spot would be disappointing.



Kane scored twice as Tottenham beat Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday and kept themselves in the mix for a Europa League spot.













Jose Mourinho’s side currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League standings, one place and one point below Nuno's Wolves side.



Kane and Tottenham travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Sunday in their last game of the current season and three points against Roy Hodgson’s outfit is essential for Spurs to keep their hopes of European competition alive.





The 26-year-old striker believes that the onus is on him and his team to get the desired result and he has thinks that missing out on a European spot by failing to earn three points against Crystal Palace would be disappointing.







“One more to go, so we’re not done yet”, Kane told Spurs TV.



“We’ve won the last three, which is great, but it would be a shame to miss out on a spot [Europa League] if we lose next week.





“We’ll have a nice week’s rest now and try to finish the season with a win.”



Kane’s double on Sunday took him to 17 goals in 28 top flight appearances in the current season and Mourinho will be looking at his star striker to produce the fireworks against Crystal Palace.

