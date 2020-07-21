He’s Special – Rangers Youth Coach Excited To See What Ajax New Boy Can Do

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy coach Cameron Campbell has revealed that he is excited to see what Ajax’s new signing Mohammed Kudus can do in the Netherlands.



Campbell, who previously enjoyed dual roles at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana and Danish club FC Norsjaelland, has joined the Rangers academy as a new coach.













Dutch giants Ajax’s latest signing Kudus started his career at the Right to Dream Academy and impressed a number of scouts from European clubs before choosing Danish club FC Nordsjaelland in 2018.



The Ghanaian became a regular at Nordsjaelland and scored 12 goals in 28 games in all competitions for the Danish outfit in the 2019/20 season.





Kudus’ form attracted the attention of several top European clubs and Ajax recently announced that they have signed the 19-year-old on a five-year deal worth €9m.







Campbell has labelled Kudus a special player and stated that he is excited to see how the Right to Dream Academy graduate’s career progresses in the Netherlands.



“Unfortunately, Mohammed graduated to FCN [Nordsjaelland] 1st team before I joined the club so I never got to work with him on the pitch but he is a great kid!”, Campbell said via Rangers' official site.





“[I am] excited to watch him play at Ajax and see how far his talent takes him as he’s a special player.”



Kudus, who made his Ghana debut in 2019 during the qualifying campaign for the Africa Cup of Nations, has netted once in two appearances for the Black Stars.

