Manchester United Ask For Information On Ligue 1 Midfielder

Manchester United have put in an enquiry for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in France.



Gueye wants to stay at PSG after his first season at the club and further impose himself in the team in the 2020/21 campaign.













But PSG have not ruled out anything and could consider selling Gueye if it means they could bring in more midfield reinforcements this summer.



The 30-year-old defensive midfielder remains popular in England due to his stint with Everton, and Wolves are believed to be interested.





And according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Manchester United have sought information about his transfer status this summer.







The Premier League giants could look to bring in a long term replacement for Nemanja Matic if possible and are considering options in the market.



An enquiry for Gueye has been made but they have not made any more concrete moves for him.





Bringing in another centre-back, a striker and a right-winger are said to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer priorities for this summer.

