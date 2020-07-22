Borussia Dortmund Planning For Potential Departure of Man Utd Target Jadon Sancho

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc is making plans with a view to Manchester United target Jadon Sancho’s departure and is identifying replacements for him, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Sancho could leave Dortmund and return to England this summer and Manchester United have been making the running to sign him.













The German giants have been adamant about not selling the England winger for a cut-price fee and have slapped £100m asking price on him.



Manchester United are not willing to pay such a sum in a vastly changed footballing landscape and for the moment they are £20m short of that figure.





But the signs are that Dortmund expect him to leave as it has been claimed that Zorc has already been putting plans in place for the winger’s departure.







Dortmund have been looking at Werder Bremen’s Milot Rashica as they zero in on a replacement for the 20-year-old winger.



The German giants may want a deal in place for a replacement soon, as they are aware that Sancho’s future will come under the scanner when the Premier League transfer window opens next week.





Manchester United are believed to be waiting to confirm their participation in next season’s Champions League before going all-in for the winger.



Sancho is Manchester United’s top target in a market where they are also seeking to sign a centre-back and at least another striker.

