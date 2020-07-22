Christian Pulisic On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to visit champions Liverpool at Anfield this evening.



Frank Lampard's side are looking to book a top four finish in the Premier League and will be aiming to pick up all three points, which would guarantee a Champions League place with a game to spare.













Lampard is without midfielder N['Golo Kante, who continues on the sidelines.



To lock horns with Liverpool, Lampard selects Kepa in goal, while at the back he has Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Ruidger and Kurt Zouma. Marcos Alonso and Reece James are further forward.





Jorginho and Matteo Kovacic will look to control central midfield, while Willian and Mason Mount support striker Olivier Giroud.







Lampard has a number of options on the bench if he needs to make changes at Anfield tonight, including Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Pedro.





Chelsea Team vs Liverpool



Kepa, James, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud, Mount



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Pulisic, Abraham

