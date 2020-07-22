Inter’s Talks With Chelsea To Sign Emerson Palmieri Now Advanced

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea for the signature of full-back Emerson Palmieri this summer, it has been claimed.



Emerson is prepared to leave Chelsea at the end of the season after featuring sparsely under Frank Lampard.













The former Roma man wants to return to Italy and Inter have been on his trail since the winter transfer window, when Lampard refused to weaken his squad.



Emerson has been inching closer towards joining Inter this summer and a broad agreement is in place between the player and the Serie A giants over the terms of his contract.





Doing a deal with Chelsea was expected to be the main obstacle but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the two clubs are now in advanced negotiations.







Inter and Chelsea have made considerable progress in their talks and they are now ever closer to reaching an agreement over a fee.



Chelsea are keen to sell Emerson as soon as possible in order to free up space in their squad and their wage bill for a new left-back.





And Emerson is now tipped to join Inter after two-and-a-half years at Chelsea, where he has made 53 appearances.

