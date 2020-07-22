Leicester City and West Ham Linked With Interest In Serie A Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City and West Ham United have joined the race for the signature of Chelsea target Robin Gosens from Atalanta this summer.



The German left-back has been a key reason behind Atalanta’s scintillating season where they are currently third and have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.













Atalanta have netted an astonishing 95 goals this season in Serie A, 21 goals ahead of the next highest scorers in Inter and Gosen’s marauding runs have been a key behind their attacking prowess.



Scoring ten goals and providing eight assists in all competitions this season, the German has been at his effective best this term and it has also led to interest from clubs across Europe.





Chelsea have identified him as the alternative target to Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Gosens is also on the radar of Leicester and West Ham.







The Foxes are likely to move for him if Chilwell leaves and Gosens’ attacking threat from full-back is something Brendan Rodgers may like to add to his squad.



West Ham are also interested but it remains to be seen whether they can compete to sign him amidst the fierce interest he is generating.





Atalanta are aware that they could lose the German this summer and value him at around €25m to €30m.



Gosens has also been targeted by Serie A giants Juventus and Inter as well.

