Michy Batshuayi Not Keen On West Ham Move

Chelsea are trying to use Michy Batshuayi in a potential deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, but the striker is not keen on a move to the London Stadium.



Batshuayi has a year left on his contract but has not played for Chelsea since February and is surplus to requirements at the club.













Chelsea want to sell him this summer as he could walk away from the club on a free transfer next year.



Batshuayi’s €130,000 per week contract has made it harder for clubs to sign him, but according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Chelsea intend to send him to West Ham as part of deal for Rice.





The Blues want to sign Rice and believe the Belgian can be used to bring down the price for the English midfielder.







But the striker is not keen on joining the Hammers.



His agent has informed that Chelsea that Batshuayi is not looking favourably on a move to West Ham.





Batshuayi has not convinced since joining Chelsea and has been on loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace.

