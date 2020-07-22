Probably Best I’ve Worked With – Motherwell Boss On Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has lauded Rangers veteran Steven Davis as the best player he has worked with.



Davis, who plays as a central midfielder for Steven Gerrard’s side, has made 260 appearances for the club in all competitions, over two spells, and has represented his country a further 117 times.













Robinson worked with Davis while the assistant coach of the Northern Ireland national team.



The two men are set for a reunion tonight as Robinson’s men go up against Davis’ Gers at Ibrox in a pre-season friendly.





Robinson has hailed the veteran midfielder as the most talented player he has worked with and stressed that Davis’ dedication to his craft sets him apart from everyone else.







The 45-year-old manager stated that Davis is a top class player and revealed that he points out the Northern Irishman as a role model to young players.



“I think the game is getting easier for Davo [Davis]”, Robinson told the Daily Record.





“I use him as an example a lot of the time for our younger players in terms of his dedication, how he goes about his job and he is probably the most talented player I have worked with.



“His quality on the ball, how quick he is over the first five yards, the tempo he sets – he is a top class footballer.”



Rangers will raise the curtains on their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign on 1st August against Aberdeen at the Pittodrie.





